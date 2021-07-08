Insider Selling: Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) EVP Sells 551 Shares of Stock

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) EVP John Hague sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.37, for a total transaction of $78,996.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Hague also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, John Hague sold 550 shares of Aspen Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $83,248.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, John Hague sold 552 shares of Aspen Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total transaction of $84,538.80.

Shares of AZPN traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.74. 357,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,075. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.34. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.55 and a 52-week high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The company had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

