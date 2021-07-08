Insider Selling: Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) CFO Sells 5,833 Shares of Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $487,055.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bank of Hawaii stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.38. 271,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,596. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.67. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $99.10. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth about $1,120,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,194,000 after buying an additional 34,752 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 14,970 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 54,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 15,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

