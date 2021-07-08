Insider Selling: Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total transaction of $2,696,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BEAM traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.05. 1,235,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,194. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.35. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($2.61). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BEAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,182,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,781,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,845,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,947,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 336.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 149,824 shares during the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

