Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.81. 1,537,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.05. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.26 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Bill.com by 153.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BILL. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

