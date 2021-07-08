Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CEO Sells 201,041 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BSX traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.34. 6,033,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,399,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of 429.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 48.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 37,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 425,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,452,000 after purchasing an additional 40,140 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Truist boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

