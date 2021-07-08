Insider Selling: BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Major Shareholder Sells 3,151,895 Shares of Stock

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $36,971,728.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of BTRS traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.77. 1,236,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,387. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.32. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.07.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million. Research analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BTRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BTRS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

