Insider Selling: BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $57,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BWXT stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.24. The stock had a trading volume of 446,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,288. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.