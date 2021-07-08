Insider Selling: Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) CEO Sells 15,814 Shares of Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Liaw also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Copart alerts:

On Friday, July 2nd, Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of Copart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $6,422,959.12.

CPRT stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.85 and a 52 week high of $138.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Copart by 15.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.