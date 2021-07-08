Insider Selling: Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Sells 547 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $145,491.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,930.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Maurizio Baratta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total transaction of $42,421.88.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Maurizio Baratta sold 642 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $156,320.58.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded down $7.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $270.76. 889,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.43. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 54.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 154.2% in the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,523,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 217.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 101.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,416,000 after acquiring an additional 24,542 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at $15,599,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COUP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $395.00 to $381.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.63.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

