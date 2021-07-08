Insider Selling: Draper Esprit VCT plc (LON:DEVC) Insider Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Draper Esprit VCT plc (LON:DEVC) insider Michael Jackson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61), for a total value of £141,000 ($184,217.40).

DEVC traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 47.50 ($0.62). 338,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,655. Draper Esprit VCT plc has a twelve month low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 53 ($0.69). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 49.91. The company has a market capitalization of £69.60 million and a P/E ratio of -59.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Draper Esprit VCT’s previous dividend of $1.00. Draper Esprit VCT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.75%.

Draper Esprit VCT plc is a venture capital fund manager. It is a Venture Capital Trust. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in early venture, mid venture, and late venture. The fund prefers investing in growth capital. It invests in health care and software and services. The fund seeks to invest in United Kingdom.

