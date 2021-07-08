Insider Selling: Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Director Sells 4,999 Shares of Stock

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $110,027.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.36. 634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,867. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $27.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.09.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 23.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 81.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. 19.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

