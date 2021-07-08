Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Sells 2,980 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of GoDaddy stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.28. 789,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,623. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.39.
GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,944,000 after buying an additional 1,181,916 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,225,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,244,000 after buying an additional 917,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,597,000 after buying an additional 618,299 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,041,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,537,000 after buying an additional 141,087 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,530,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,680,000 after buying an additional 563,091 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About GoDaddy
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
