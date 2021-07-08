Insider Selling: Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Major Shareholder Sells 4,800,000 Shares of Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $72,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN traded down $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $18.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,700. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

GDYN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grid Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 679.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

