Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $3,398,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MTSI traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,564. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -835.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.93. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.80.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.60%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 692,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,161,000 after buying an additional 64,157 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,583.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,535,000 after buying an additional 307,567 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 65.7% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 115,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after buying an additional 45,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

