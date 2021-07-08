Insider Selling: Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CAO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $51,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Photronics stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 465,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.27 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 104.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1,493.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

