Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells 2,446 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 2,446 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $215,468.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PSMT traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.82. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.28 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.96.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $937.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1,815.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

