Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Major Shareholder Sells 6,857 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 6,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $606,501.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,183 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $816,185.04.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,475 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $501,017.25.

On Monday, June 7th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,928 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $535,713.36.

On Monday, May 24th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,408 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $642,569.92.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,096 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $773,160.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,153 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $774,252.27.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $1,784,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.85. 154,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.96. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.28 and a 12 month high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 13.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 42.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

