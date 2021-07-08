Insider Selling: Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CAO Sells 6,470 Shares of Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 6,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $44,060.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 190,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,011.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:QMCO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.53. 4,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,684. The company has a market cap of $372.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.24. Quantum Co. has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $9.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.87.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quantum Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Quantum during the first quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Quantum by 34.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Quantum by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Quantum by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

