Insider Selling: Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CRO Sells 7,216 Shares of Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CRO Elizabeth King sold 7,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $49,140.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Elizabeth King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Elizabeth King sold 19,878 shares of Quantum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $144,115.50.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of Quantum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $149,979.50.

NASDAQ:QMCO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,684. The company has a market capitalization of $372.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.24. Quantum Co. has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.05 million. Analysts anticipate that Quantum Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Quantum by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Quantum by 338.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

