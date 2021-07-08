Insider Selling: Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Chairman Sells 13,273 Shares of Stock

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Chairman Peter Derycz sold 13,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $40,084.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Peter Derycz sold 156,981 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $470,943.00.

Shares of RSSS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,020. Research Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.00 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.45.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RSSS shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Research Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.35 target price for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Research Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Research Solutions by 19,444.6% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,934,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,014 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Research Solutions by 145.2% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,657,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 981,500 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Research Solutions by 82.5% in the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 660,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Research Solutions by 1,201.3% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 372,400 shares during the period. Finally, Parthenon LLC boosted its position in shares of Research Solutions by 6.2% in the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 21,365 shares during the period. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

