Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells 76,487 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 76,487 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $5,355,619.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael Mente sold 105,059 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $6,772,103.14.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Michael Mente sold 92,627 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $6,150,432.80.

On Monday, June 21st, Michael Mente sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $5,176,978.66.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Mente sold 107,911 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $6,076,468.41.

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Mente sold 91,053 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $4,947,820.02.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Mente sold 120,672 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $6,538,008.96.

On Monday, May 24th, Michael Mente sold 39,989 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $1,973,057.26.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,283.10.

On Monday, May 10th, Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $10,192,000.00.

Shares of NYSE RVLV traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,732. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $73.38.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,676,000 after buying an additional 257,146 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,180,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth about $910,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. 44.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RVLV shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.69.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

