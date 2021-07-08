Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,897,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $4,610,500.00.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,721,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,094,362. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.14. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

RBLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $14,587,000. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.