Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells 16,500 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $560.47. The stock had a trading volume of 941,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,812. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $390.84 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $498.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.66 billion, a PE ratio of 746.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,487.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.29.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

