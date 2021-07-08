Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Michael Arntz sold 7,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $503,230.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Michael Arntz sold 15,521 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $982,789.72.

On Monday, May 3rd, Michael Arntz sold 7,500 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.86, for a total transaction of $486,450.00.

SMAR traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.61. 688,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,506. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $85.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -72.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 46,287 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 70,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 1,838.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after acquiring an additional 245,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 6.0% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

