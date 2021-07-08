Insider Selling: Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $89,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ofer Segev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $80,625.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.34. The company had a trading volume of 543,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,798. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 22,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,235,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 366,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,790,000 after purchasing an additional 244,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

