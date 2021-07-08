Insider Selling: Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CFO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $45,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WRAP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.81. The stock had a trading volume of 263,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.43 million, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 million. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 326.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WRAP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Wrap Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wrap Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Wrap Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.