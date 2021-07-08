Insider Selling: Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $443,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Geschke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zendesk alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, John Geschke sold 3,893 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total transaction of $526,956.48.

On Tuesday, April 13th, John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $448,500.00.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,092. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.55. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $84.10 and a one year high of $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 15.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zendesk by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,047,903,000 after acquiring an additional 607,050 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 20.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,338,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,671,000 after acquiring an additional 392,044 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Zendesk by 13.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,260,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,730,000 after acquiring an additional 267,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Zendesk by 16.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,959,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,829,000 after acquiring an additional 274,617 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.