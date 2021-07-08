Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Sells 15,798 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Cam Gallagher sold 15,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $740,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cam Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, July 2nd, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $495,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $540,600.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $592,500.00.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,105. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.77. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $62.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.85.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.27). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,404,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,934,000 after buying an additional 625,264 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,105,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,958,000 after buying an additional 270,834 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,952,000 after purchasing an additional 230,881 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,526,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 138,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.