Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CRO Sells 12,256 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total value of $4,904,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ryan Azus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Ryan Azus sold 4,552 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.77, for a total value of $1,646,777.04.

On Friday, June 11th, Ryan Azus sold 3,350 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.34, for a total value of $1,173,639.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Ryan Azus sold 400 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $140,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.61, for a total value of $1,997,562.50.

Shares of ZM stock traded down $7.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $386.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,744,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,131. The company has a market cap of $113.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of -1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.49. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964,122 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,276 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $455,786,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,561,000 after purchasing an additional 807,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.07.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

