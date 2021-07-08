Insured Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. Insured Finance has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $47,099.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00046741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00124748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00164172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,826.87 or 1.00355285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.60 or 0.00964825 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,629,994 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

