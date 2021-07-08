INT Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $938,802.00 (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last week, INT has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. INT has a total market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $938,802.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00103286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00057277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00019028 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $302.12 or 0.00920638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About INT

INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 980,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official website is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

INT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

