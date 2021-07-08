Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,285,400.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $1,285,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Monday, June 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,000.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $1,322,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $1,297,400.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $1,273,400.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $1,275,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $1,288,400.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,295,200.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,306,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $1,337,800.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total transaction of $1,368,400.00.

Shares of IBKR traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.40. 670,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,160. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.86.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.