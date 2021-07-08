Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.30% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

ICPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.55.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $55.59.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.86) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

