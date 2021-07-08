Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $293.05 Million

Brokerages expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to announce $293.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $291.00 million to $295.10 million. Interface reported sales of $259.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.70 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

TILE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Interface by 793.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interface by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,107,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,633,000 after acquiring an additional 735,330 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter worth approximately $599,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,564,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $877.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.20. Interface has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $17.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

