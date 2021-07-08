Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on IFP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Interfor in a report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$133.00 price objective on shares of Interfor in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of TSE IFP traded up C$0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$31.29. 377,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,761. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.90. Interfor has a 12 month low of C$12.36 and a 12 month high of C$38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.83 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$849.31 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interfor will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

