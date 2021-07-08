International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,165,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790,318 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.87% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $303,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,692,977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207,924 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $908,783,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,053,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $845,170,000 after buying an additional 2,260,100 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.6% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,266,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $735,297,000 after buying an additional 2,382,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.9% during the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 4,659,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,517,000 after buying an additional 1,745,530 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,906. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $150.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

