Internet Computer Price Tops $37.91 (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $37.91 or 0.00116603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $5.19 billion and approximately $186.27 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00045892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00163362 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,352.22 or 0.99515598 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $307.46 or 0.00945739 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 470,985,122 coins and its circulating supply is 136,899,214 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

