Internxt (INXT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $181,470.00

Internxt (CURRENCY:INXT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 8th. Internxt has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $181,470.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Internxt has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One Internxt coin can now be bought for $2.92 or 0.00008888 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Internxt alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00056788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.05 or 0.00933626 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 99.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Internxt Coin Profile

Internxt (CRYPTO:INXT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Internxt’s total supply is 629,610 coins. The Reddit community for Internxt is /r/internxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internxt’s official website is internxt.com . Internxt’s official Twitter account is @internxt_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internxt is a Peer-to-Peer cloud computing network that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a more efficient, private, and secure internet. The Internxt token (ERC-20) will be used to pay for the cloud services, like data storage. The Internxt token will also allow users to sell the resources of their machines to those who are looking to host data. “

Buying and Selling Internxt

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.