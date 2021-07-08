InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF) Trading 0.1% Higher

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

About InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF)

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

