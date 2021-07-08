InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners (NASDAQ:IPVI) Shares Down 0.9%

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI)’s stock price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. 1,001 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPVI)

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

