Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)’s share price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.09 and last traded at $19.07. Approximately 4,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 186,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

XENT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. Intersect ENT’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,260,000 after buying an additional 107,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,085,000 after purchasing an additional 235,862 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

