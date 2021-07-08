IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for IntriCon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.22. IntriCon posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IntriCon.

Get IntriCon alerts:

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $31.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 million. IntriCon had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 0.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

IIN traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $20.52. The company had a trading volume of 511 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,747. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43. IntriCon has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $186.12 million, a PE ratio of -513.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, VP Michael Geraci sold 6,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $140,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at $983,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in IntriCon by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the first quarter worth $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 61.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 158.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IntriCon (IIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.