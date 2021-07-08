Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $954.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $863.19. The stock has a market cap of $113.04 billion, a PE ratio of 98.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $566.21 and a 52-week high of $960.87.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

