Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,083 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.13% of Intuitive Surgical worth $109,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $940.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $566.21 and a 1 year high of $960.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $863.19.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.26.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

