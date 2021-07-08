Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 252.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,407 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 64,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, FC Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCM stock opened at $21.60 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.63.

