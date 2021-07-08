Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Stock Position Increased by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,765,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,668 shares during the quarter. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust accounts for 3.1% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bramshill Investments LLC owned approximately 5.59% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $49,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $776,000. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 92,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 73,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,370. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $13.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.0529 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

