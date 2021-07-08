Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) is Bramshill Investments LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Bramshill Investments LLC lowered its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,868,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,353,295 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Income Trust makes up approximately 3.2% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $49,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VVR. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000.

VVR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,180. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

