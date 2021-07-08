Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Position Increased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,222 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.60% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $10,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,062,535.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,216,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,228,000 after buying an additional 6,215,832 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 962,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,662,000 after purchasing an additional 43,799 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,001,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2,855.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 288,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after purchasing an additional 278,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 251,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,494,000 after purchasing an additional 59,693 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $73.34 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $78.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.51.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.