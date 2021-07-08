Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for SiTime (SITM)

SiTime (NASDAQ: SITM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/8/2021 – SiTime was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/29/2021 – SiTime was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2021 – SiTime was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/22/2021 – SiTime was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $134.00 price target on the stock.

6/12/2021 – SiTime was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/11/2021 – SiTime was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock.

6/4/2021 – SiTime was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/1/2021 – SiTime was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

5/29/2021 – SiTime was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/25/2021 – SiTime was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock.

5/22/2021 – SiTime was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/13/2021 – SiTime was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM traded down $4.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.47. 2,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,074. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $44.87 and a 1-year high of $151.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.94 and a beta of 0.56.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 9,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $851,909.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,236 shares of company stock valued at $6,320,772. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in SiTime by 160.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,396,000 after acquiring an additional 901,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SiTime by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,096,000 after acquiring an additional 128,293 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in SiTime by 53.3% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after acquiring an additional 147,491 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SiTime by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 380,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,548,000 after acquiring an additional 136,673 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SiTime by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,015,000 after acquiring an additional 9,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

