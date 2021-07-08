Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: G1A) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/30/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €26.60 ($31.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €31.00 ($36.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/18/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €44.00 ($51.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €26.60 ($31.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €31.00 ($36.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €44.00 ($51.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR G1A traded up €0.51 ($0.60) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €34.30 ($40.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a fifty-two week high of €37.34 ($43.93). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €35.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.00.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.